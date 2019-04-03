Hillsborough families react to no verdict

Video

The families of loved ones who died at the Hillsborough disaster have reacted to news that the jury in the trial of match commander David Duckenfield has been unable to reach a verdict.

Former Ch Supt Duckenfield, now 74, had denied the gross negligence manslaughter of 95 Liverpool fans in the 1989 disaster.

Ex-Sheffield Wednesday club secretary Graham Mackrell was found guilty of a health and safety charge.

Barry Devonside, whose his son Christopher died in the disaster, Steve Kelly, who lost his brother Michael, and Margaret Aspinall, whose son James died, spoke out after the conclusion of the trial.