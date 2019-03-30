Video

Two children, aged 10 and 11, whose cyclist mum was recently killed in a crash are campaigning for road safety in her memory.

Clare Killey was a fanatical cyclist, riding 6,000 miles on her bike last year. She and her friend Tony Cope died as a result of the collision near Liverpool airport.

James and Annabel were back on their bikes within days of her death, determined not to lose their mum's passion for cycling.