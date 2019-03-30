The club who keep fit by helping others
Liverpool running club members keep fit while helping others

Good Gym Liverpool encourages its members to work out while helping other people.

As it celebrates its first birthday, club members say they've taken part in 700 good deeds this year across the city.

Often these deeds are done mid-run or with club members running to take part.

Some of the members say their mental health has improved since joining the club.

