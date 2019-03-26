Video

A Korean man who shot to fame doing YouTube videos about British accents has returned to the home of his favourite dialect, Liverpool, to practise his Scouse.

Seong-Jae Kong, known as Korean Billy, has a firm grasp of the Liverpudlian tongue, acquired while he was a student in nearby Preston.

For the uninitiated, his favourite phrase "That brekkie was boss, la" translates as "That breakfast was great, mate".