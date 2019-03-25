Young children net top poetry prize
Video

Rio Ferdinand and Olly Murs pick Premier League poetry winners

Pop star Olly Murs and former footballer Rio Ferdinand have picked a poem about diversity by a class of five-year-olds as the winner of a national competition.

The pupils at St Finbar's Catholic Primary School in Liverpool beat 25,000 entries to be named the winners of the Premier League's Writing Stars with a poem called Being Different.

