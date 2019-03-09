Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Staffie cross puppy recovers from 'horrific abuse'
A puppy who suffered some of the "worst abuse" a vet had ever seen is now ready to become a family pet, say staff at the Freshfields Animal Rescue in Liverpool.
The 10-month-old Staffie cross had been subjected to horrendous burns and showed obvious signs of malnourishment.
-
09 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-merseyside-47508835/staffie-cross-puppy-recovers-from-horrific-abuseRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window