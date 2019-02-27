Golf ball-sized tortoises hatch
Golf ball-sized endangered tortoises hatch at Chester Zoo

Two rare Madagascan tortoises have hatched at Chester Zoo.

The radiated tortoise is a critically endangered species that can grow to half a metre in length and reach 100 years old.

But these newborns are only the size of a golf ball.

