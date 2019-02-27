Golf ball-sized tortoises hatch

Media player
Golf ball-sized endangered tortoises hatch at Chester Zoo
Two rare Madagascan tortoises have hatched at Chester Zoo.
The radiated tortoise is a critically endangered species that can grow to half a metre in length and reach 100 years old.
But these newborns are only the size of a golf ball.
27 Feb 2019
