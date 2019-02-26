Media player
Paul Lavelle: Domestic abuse support hub for men opens
A new hub offering support to men who have suffered domestic abuse has opened in Wirral.
The centre in Rock Ferry has been opened by a charity set up in memory of Paul Lavelle, who was killed by his girlfriend Sarah Lewis in May 2017.
It will be home to a manned support line to begin with, though the charity hopes to expand it to make a place of safety where men can stay in the future.
26 Feb 2019
