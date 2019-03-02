MP portraits celebrate right to vote
MP portraits exhibition celebrate women's right to vote

All 209 female MPs have been photographed by 209 women across the country to mark 100 years since women achieved the right to vote.

After being exhibited in the Houses of Parliament in December last year, the portraits are now on display at the Open Eye Gallery in Liverpool.

