MP portraits celebrate right to vote

MP portraits exhibition celebrate women's right to vote
All 209 female MPs have been photographed by 209 women across the country to mark 100 years since women achieved the right to vote.
After being exhibited in the Houses of Parliament in December last year, the portraits are now on display at the Open Eye Gallery in Liverpool.
02 Mar 2019
