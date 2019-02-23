Katie swaps hospital bed for catwalk

Media player
London Fashion Week: Katie swaps hospital gown for finest fashion
Katie, an aspiring model from Runcorn, has made her debut on the London Fashion Week catwalk.
The 11-year-old, who has already done photoshoots for several high street brands, has cerebral palsy.
She has already overcome a lot of hurdles in life, including several operations and weeks of bed rest.
Katie hopes her experiences and positive attitude can help others going through a tough time.
23 Feb 2019
