Huge fatberg removed from Liverpool sewer

Liverpool fatberg: Huge mass removed from sewer
Engineers used pickaxes and shovels to break up a monster fatberg that was blocking a sewer in Liverpool.
The congealed mass weighed 90 tonnes - more than seven double-decker buses.
22 Feb 2019
