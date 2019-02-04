Media player
Why this bingo night started in Liverpool is all the rave
A club night started in Liverpool has turned the traditional game of bingo on its head.
The event - which combines bingo callers and dabbers with a rave - has now grown to Dubai and Australia and the team behind it are also hatching plans to "crack America".
Warning: Contains flashing images from the beginning.
See more on this story on Inside Out North West on Monday 4 February at 19:30.
04 Feb 2019
These are external links and will open in a new window