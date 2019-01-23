Media player
Bombed-out Liverpool church's former glory revealed
A landmark Liverpool church which was all but destroyed by German bombers during World War Two has been given a virtual restoration.
Architecture student David Oldham has created a digital vision of how St Luke's Church would once have looked.
Only a shell of the early 19th century building survived the blitz, but Mr Oldham's project reveals the stunning baroque interior it once boasted.
23 Jan 2019
