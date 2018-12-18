Three strokes before 30 woman's new start
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Doctor turns author after having strokes

Dr Louise Lightfoot had to abandon her dream job as a child psychologist after suffering three strokes before the age of 30.

Liverpool-born Louise is rebuilding her life after being diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome a rare inherited condition which affects connective tissue.

She is now the author of several books on "invisible" disabilities aimed at young people.

  • 18 Dec 2018
Go to next video: Stroke survivor on 'inspirational' centre