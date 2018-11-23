KLF founder launches 'pyramid' scheme

Video

The KLF's Bill Drummond, who once set fire to £1m in the name of art, has started a new project - building a pyramid out of bricks filled with people's ashes.

The structure, which has yet to find a permanent home, will eventually measure 23ft (7m) high.

However, Drummond's team said that because "for every brick to be laid, there needs to be someone who has died", it could take up to 300 years for it to be completed.