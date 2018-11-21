'Beauty boxes' for women in crisis

Media player
Friends build beauty boxes for women spending Christmas in refuges
Women fleeing domestic violence or crises at home often leave with very little - and two friends are hoping to help them this Christmas.
Lynette Page-Collin and Rachel O'Hare are collecting beauty products for women who will be spending the holiday season in refuges across north-west England.
Ms O'Hare, from Birkenhead, said though people may think the beauty boxes were "superficial", she believes each one will help rebuild the confidence of a woman in crisis.
21 Nov 2018
