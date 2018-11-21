'Beauty boxes' for women in crisis
Friends build beauty boxes for women spending Christmas in refuges

Women fleeing domestic violence or crises at home often leave with very little - and two friends are hoping to help them this Christmas.

Lynette Page-Collin and Rachel O'Hare are collecting beauty products for women who will be spending the holiday season in refuges across north-west England.

Ms O'Hare, from Birkenhead, said though people may think the beauty boxes were "superficial", she believes each one will help rebuild the confidence of a woman in crisis.

