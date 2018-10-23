Video

Timelapse footage capturing the building of a multicoloured "mountain" in Liverpool has been shared online.

Swiss artist Ugo Rondinone has brought a vivid splash of colour to the city’s Albert Dock with a 32ft (10m) sculpture made from multicoloured rocks.

The work, called Liverpool Mountain, has been erected in Mermaid Courtyard within the UNESCO World Heritage waterfront site as part of a programme to mark the 10th anniversary of Liverpool as European Capital of Culture, 20 years of the Liverpool Biennial art festival and 30 years of the Tate Liverpool gallery.

Liverpool Mountain is the artist’s first installation in the UK and is part of a series of works inspired by rock formations known as hoodoos, which occur naturally in deserts.