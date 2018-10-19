Video

A charity which provides specialist technology to children and patients with severe disabilities has been burgled for the second time in three months.

The latest raid on the Ace Centre in Failsworth, near Oldham saw £150,000 worth of tablets and other kit stolen on Sunday.

Among those affected is 10-year-old Sam from Oldham.

His mother says he has lost the "lifeline" provided by the technology.

A spokesman for the centre said the equipment was "so specialised it is no use to the general public".

He added: "Strip away the apps, and the tablets are probably worth £20."