Wayne Rooney? Never heard of him
As a former captain and striker at England, Everton and Manchester United, Wayne Rooney has been a British household name since his professional debut in 2002.

This summer he moved to the US to join DC United but how is he going down with American sport fans?

  • 20 Oct 2018