'Wayne Rooney? Never heard of him'
As a former captain and striker at England, Everton and Manchester United, Wayne Rooney has been a British household name since his professional debut in 2002.
This summer he moved to the US to join DC United but how is he going down with American sport fans?
20 Oct 2018
