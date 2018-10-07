Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Liverpool bids emotional farewell to The Giants
More than a million people turned out to bid farewell to Liverpool's favourite street puppet show, The Giants.
The event, called Liverpool's Dream, involved a giant man figure, a boy and a dog called Xolo moving through the streets over four days followed by huge crowds.
The finale saw the return of the Little Girl Giant for an emotional farewell on Sunday.
It was The Giants' third, and final, visit to Liverpool with French arts company Royal de Luxe.
-
07 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-merseyside-45778132/liverpool-bids-emotional-farewell-to-the-giantsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window