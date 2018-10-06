Big crowds turn out for Liverpool Giants
Liverpool Giants: Big crowds turn out for second day

Thousands of people have lined Liverpool's streets as enormous puppets parade though the city for a second day.

Known as The Giants, the over-sized marionettes are back for a festival this weekend after visits in 2012 and 2014 attracted six-figure audiences.

