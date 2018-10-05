Giant dog Xolo goes for surprise walkies
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Liverpool giants: Dog Xolo goes for surprise walkies

Marionette Xolo the dog went for a surprise walk in Liverpool ahead of The Giants' performance around the city.

The dog ate a burger, lapped water from a bowl and met an actual dog as crowds took in the spectacle.

From Friday to Sunday, Royal de Luxe's huge puppets will make their way through the city centre as well as appearing across the Mersey in Wirral.

Full coverage of The Giants.

  • 05 Oct 2018
Go to next video: Crowds queue for Little Boy Giant