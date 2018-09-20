Council 'united' against transgender abuse

Video

Liverpool City Council has "united" against the "hateful" defacing of public art by ReSisters in a row over the transgender community, the city mayor has said.

A motion which proposed treating all trans women the same as cisgender women including encouraging developers to have gender neutral toilets in their plans was passed unanimously on Wednesday.

Liverpool ReSisters put stickers on a statue on Crosby Beach in Sefton, an action which is being investigated by Merseyside Police as a possible hate crime.

Mayor Joe Anderson received a standing ovation as he said its campaign had resulted in "torrent of abuse" being directed at "transgender groups... myself and other councillors".