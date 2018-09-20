'Look at us for the right reasons'
Dwarf wrestling: Performers speak out after row

Performers involved in a dwarf wrestling show have explained why they want to be involved in the performance.

The shows will take place in a number of UK cities, including Liverpool, but some venues have cancelled the events because of opposition.

The Restricted Growth organisation has accused the events of "poking fun at people with disabilities".

