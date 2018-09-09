Media player
Exhibition celebrates Grange Hill 40th anniversary
Grange Hill became a national institution after its first transmission on the BBC in 1978.
A museum in Liverpool - where the show was made - is hosting an exhibition about the series, which ended in 2008.
09 Sep 2018
