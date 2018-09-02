War veteran, 95, breaks own scuba diving record
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Veteran, 95, breaks own scuba diving world record

A 95-year-old has broken his own record as the world's oldest scuba diver.

World War Two veteran Ray Woolley, originally from Merseyside, took the plunge in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Cyprus.

Mr Woolley spent nearly 45 minutes under water, and said he hopes to break the record again next year.

  • 02 Sep 2018