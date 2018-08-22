How jailbreak killer was recaptured

Video

A convicted murderer who escaped jail during a hospital visit has been recaptured after being on the run for 18 months.

Shaun Walmsley, 29, who was sprung during a visit to Aintree University Hospital in Liverpool in February 2017, was arrested in Leeds on Tuesday.

Walmsley was serving a life sentence with a minimum term of 30 years in 2015 for his involvement in the murder of 33-year-old Anthony Duffy in Liverpool, a year earlier.

