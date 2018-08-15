Media player
Lord Heseltine: It wasn't easy to open Tate Liverpool
Tate Liverpool has brought regeneration to the city and earned it recognition with the international art community.
Former Tory cabinet minster Lord Heseltine tells left wing comic and Liverpudlian Alexei Sayle about the vision behind converting a derelict dockland warehouse into an art gallery.
How Tate Liverpool 'revived' a city
Tate Liverpool at 30 with Alexei Sayle is broadcast on Inside Out North West on Wednesday 15 August at 19:30 BST and on the BBC iPlayer.
15 Aug 2018
