Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Blaze tackled at Ellesmere Port recycle plant
Fire crews are tackling a large fire at a recycling plant in Ellesmere Port, Cheshire.
-
14 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-merseyside-45184037/blaze-tackled-at-ellesmere-port-recycle-plantRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window