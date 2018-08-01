Work starts at Strawberry Field site
Strawberry Field: New life for site made famous by Beatles hit

The Strawberry Field site in Liverpool, known the world over because of the 1967 Beatles song Strawberry Fields Forever, is being renovated.

The Salvation Army plans to build a training hub for people with disabilities and a visitor attraction.

John Lennon's sister, Julia Baird, attended the breaking ground ceremony at the former children's home in Woolton.

