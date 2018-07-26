Video

A little boy who was rushed to hospital unable to walk and talk has taken part in a hospital fun run to thank those who treated him.

Five-year-old Harley Margerison, from Speke, was admitted to Alder Hey Children's Hospital in December after a sore throat developed into Sydenham's chorea, a neurological condition which affects the face, hands and feet.

But after intensive treatment, he recovered and to say thanks, he took part in the fun run, raising £300 for the hospital.