Speke boy who was unable to walk takes part in hospital fun run
A little boy who was rushed to hospital unable to walk and talk has taken part in a hospital fun run to thank those who treated him.
Five-year-old Harley Margerison, from Speke, was admitted to Alder Hey Children's Hospital in December after a sore throat developed into Sydenham's chorea, a neurological condition which affects the face, hands and feet.
But after intensive treatment, he recovered and to say thanks, he took part in the fun run, raising £300 for the hospital.
26 Jul 2018
