Belfast barber offers haircuts to Liverpool dementia patients
A barber from Belfast has travelled to a care home in Liverpool to offer haircuts to people with dementia.
Lenny White says he enjoys "a good bit of banter" while trimming his customer's locks, after being invited over by Jane Davies from Mariners' Park Care Home.
"It's not something we've found in this area, so I knew we just had to get him here," she said.
20 Jul 2018
