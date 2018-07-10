'It has just ripped our hearts out'

Media player
Sam Cook murder: Family of victim urge people not to carry knives
The mother of a man stabbed to death while out celebrating his 21st birthday has urged people not to carry knives.
Gillian Radcliffe's son Sam Cook was stabbed in October 2017 by Carl Madigan, who was later jailed for life.
Ms Radcliffe said carrying a knife was "not big, it's cowardly".
