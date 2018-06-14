Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Queen and Meghan visit schoolchildren in Cheshire
Schoolchildren in Cheshire have met the Queen and the Duchess of Sussex on their visit to the county.
They said the newly-married Meghan was "very beautiful" and "gorgeous".
-
14 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-merseyside-44488772/queen-and-meghan-visit-schoolchildren-in-cheshireRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window