Beatles legend surprises fans with Liverpool pub performance
Sir Paul McCartney treated fans in Liverpool to an intimate performance in a pub.
The Beatles star performed in the Philharmonic pub to a small group of fans after spending time in the city with TV presenter James Corden.
Fans said they couldn't believe it.
11 Jun 2018
