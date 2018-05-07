Media player
Ronald McDonald House in Liverpool celebrates 25th anniversary
A party has been held to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Ronald McDonald House in Liverpool.
The facility helps accommodate and support thousands of families of critically ill children at Alder Hey Children's Hospital.
07 May 2018
