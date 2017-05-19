Killer driver captured running from scene

Video

A man jailed for killing a four-year-old girl who was struck by his speeding car was caught on camera running away from the scene.

Violet-Grace Youens died after Aidan McAteer's car mounted the pavement and hit her in Prescot Road, St Helens, Merseyside, on 24 March.

McAteer, 23, was captured speeding along Borough Road moments before the crash and was filmed running away from the scene alongside Dean Brennan, who was a passenger in the vehicle.

McAteer was jailed for nine years and four months for causing death by dangerous driving. Brennan, 27, admitted aggravated vehicle taking and assisting an offender and was jailed for six years and eight months.