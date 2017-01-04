Forgotten Frank Soo: England's first non-white player
Forgotten footballer Frank Soo: England's first Asian player

England footballer Frank Soo has been called one of the most important British players of the 20th Century.

He was of mixed Chinese and English heritage and is credited as the first Asian to play for the national side. His family believe the footballer, from Liverpool, has been largely forgotten about.

A new book tells the story of the life and career of the star of the 30s and 40s who died in 1991.

