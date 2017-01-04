Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Forgotten footballer Frank Soo: England's first Asian player
England footballer Frank Soo has been called one of the most important British players of the 20th Century.
He was of mixed Chinese and English heritage and is credited as the first Asian to play for the national side. His family believe the footballer, from Liverpool, has been largely forgotten about.
A new book tells the story of the life and career of the star of the 30s and 40s who died in 1991.
-
04 Jan 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-merseyside-38509706/forgotten-footballer-frank-soo-england-s-first-asian-playerRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window