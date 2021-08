A 100-year-old man whose internet connection was accidentally cut off for seven weeks has spoken of his delight after finally getting back online.

Bob Aston, from Heswall in Wirral, Merseyside, was still paying for his BT connection despite not being able to log on.

The company has now fixed the problem and apologised.

Mr Aston uses the web to shop online, browse the news and even use Skype video-messaging.