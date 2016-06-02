Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Tests prove triplets are identical
A mother from Liverpool has discovered her 10-month-old boys are "very rare" genetically identical triplets.
Becki Allen, 23, had been told she was expecting non-identical triplets when she was pregnant.
However, after people kept saying Rocco, Rohan and Roman were identical she had DNA tests done for "peace of mind".
She talks to BBC North West Tonight's Yunus Mulla.
-
02 Jun 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window