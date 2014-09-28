Video

Pop and soap stars joined forces with politicians to record a single in Liverpool aiming at raising money for a statue in the city to the man credited with discovering the Beatles.

Brian Epstein, who died in 1967 aged 32, managed the Fab Four and persuaded record label EMI to sign them up.

Stars at the city's Parr Street Studios included OMD's Andy McCluskey, Coronation Street's Craig Charles and former Liverpool FC manager Roy Evans.