More than 300 engraved padlocks are to be removed from a suspension bridge in Cheshire amid fears they could make it unsafe in high winds.

The "love locks" have been attached to the Queens Park bridge in Chester by people celebrating their love or marking the death of someone close.

The council said engineers have told them the footbridge over the River Dee is "close to its theoretical capacity to resist the effects of wind loading".

After the padlocks are removed the council said it would keep them for a year, so people who wish to reclaim them can.