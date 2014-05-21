Video

The Hillsborough inquests jury has seen video and photographs showing the opening of an exit gate which allowed about 2,000 Liverpool fans into the ground.

The footage is part of a sequence of police video, CCTV images and BBC film of events leading up to the disaster.

Jurors and families present at the hearing in Warrington were warned the images were "distressing".

Ninety-six Liverpool fans died following overcrowding at an FA Cup semi-final in 1989.