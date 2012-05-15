Media player
Ex-addicts swap drugs for dancing at The Lowry
A group of former drug addicts from across the north west, who say dancing has changed their lives, are performing at The Lowry in Salford.
The recovering addicts work with professional dancers as part of the Fallen Angels Dance Theatre company.
They will also be performing their ballet at the prestigious Sadler's Wells theatre in London.
Fallen Angels was set up by former Birmingham Royal Ballet soloist Paul Bayes-Kitcher.
15 May 2012
