A group of former drug addicts from across the north west, who say dancing has changed their lives, are performing at The Lowry in Salford.

The recovering addicts work with professional dancers as part of the Fallen Angels Dance Theatre company.

They will also be performing their ballet at the prestigious Sadler's Wells theatre in London.

Fallen Angels was set up by former Birmingham Royal Ballet soloist Paul Bayes-Kitcher.

Addicts go from drugs to dancing