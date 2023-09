For more than 30 years Nick Bennett has been an avid collector of James Bond memorabilia.

But unlike diamonds, this hobby is not forever.

Mr Bennett, from Leigh, is preparing to put the whole collection up for auction, which is thought to be worth thousands of pounds. Never say never.

His collection of games, toys, and props from the classic films, is mentioned in the Guinness Book Of Records.

Video journalist: Isobel Fry