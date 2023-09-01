Detectives have released CCTV which was instrumental in helping to solve a murder shrouded in mystery.

Father-of-two Liam Smith was lured from his home, shot in the face and then doused in acid on the evening of 24 November in Shevington, Wigan.

"You very rarely get an actual whodunnit case," said Det Ch Insp Gina Brennand, who was the senior investigating officer on the case. "They're unusual."

What followed was one of the most complex investigations detectives had ever encountered as they tried to find the person or people responsible.

