Thousands of revellers flocked to Manchester Pride as it celebrated 10 years of "marriage equality" for LGBTQ+ people, said the organiser.

The theme of this year's parade was Queerly Beloved which marked a decade since same-sex marriage was legalised in England and Wales.

Manchester Pride chief executive Mark Fletcher was delighted with the turnout for the celebration.

