An 18-year-old pilot has offered 100 veterans from the North West flights in a light aircraft to help support them and combat social isolation.

Nat McMurray, from Manchester, achieved his private pilot's licence last year and wanted to use his passion for aviation to make a difference.

Over a four-month period, he has flown 100 veterans while raising money for The Royal British Legion.

"Having worked with the Royal British Legion, one thing that a lot of people told me about was the social isolation that a lot of veterans feel...so it gives people a really good reason to come out and have a good day."

