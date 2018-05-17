People have been pulling together to heave a single-decker bus in a bid to raise funds for the Greater Manchester Mayor's Charity.

Teams moved one of Manchester's new yellow Bee buses over a 30m (98ft) course to raise money to tackle homelessness in the city region

The teams of five had to haul a bus weighing more than 11,200kg (25,000 lbs) which is heavier than two adult elephants.

