Woman, 83, fulfills dream to be train announcer

A lifelong love of trains led to a dream being fulfilled for one grandmother - when she became a train announcer for the day.

June Rosen, 83, from from Urmston in Greater Manchester, said she had always enjoyed listening to them when travelling on the railways.

She was welcomed at Stockport station to see behind the scenes and announce the 12:24 Avanti West Coast service to London Euston.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk